Woman commits suicide in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :A woman allegedly committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Khushab police precincts on Tuesday.

Police said that 45-year-old Nasreen Bibi of Khushab consumed poisonous pills after quarreling with her husband over domestic issues.

She was shifted to hospital in a critical condition but she could not survive. The deceased was mother of two children.

Police handed over the body to the family after medico-legal formalities, registered a case and started investigation.