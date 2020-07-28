Woman Commits Suicide In Sargodha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 06:27 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :A woman allegedly committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Khushab police precincts on Tuesday.
Police said that 45-year-old Nasreen Bibi of Khushab consumed poisonous pills after quarreling with her husband over domestic issues.
She was shifted to hospital in a critical condition but she could not survive. The deceased was mother of two children.
Police handed over the body to the family after medico-legal formalities, registered a case and started investigation.