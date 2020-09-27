Woman commits suicide in Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :A married woman committed suicide in Tharparkar on Sunday. According to police, an incident occurred in village ontario wachira of Diplo taluka when a young married woman Sarswati w/o Roshan Meghwar ended her life by hanging herself at home.

Police handed over the body of the woman to the heirs after completing legal formalities. Reason behind extreme step yet not be ascertained.