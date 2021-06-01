Woman Commits suicide in Tharparkar

(@FahadShabbir)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :A mother of three children committed suicide over domestic issue in Tharparkar district on Tuesday.

According to district police, the incident occurred in village Gul Muhammad Rind of Chhachro taluka where a woman identified as Saleemat w/o Bashir Khaskheli and mother of 3 children ended her life by jumping into the well.

Later, The police fished out the dead body of woman and handed over the body to her heirs after completing legal requirements.