Woman Commits Suicide In Tharparkar

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Woman commits suicide in Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :A married woman committed suicide near Kalui town here Sunday.

According to details, a woman Gulbano, w/o Hanif Lund ended her life by hanging herself in a tree in Modo Lund village near Klui in Tharparkar.

The heirs of the woman said that she was mentally upset. Police shifted the body to a hospital which will be handed over to the heirs after completion of legal proceedings.

Police have registered a report of accidental death.

