Woman commits suicide in Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :A poor widow committed suicide in a village Heera Chandio near Chachrro taluka here on Tuesday.

According to details 65 years old Matti w/o Aarab Khaskheli ended her life over poverty issue by jumping into a well. Police rushed to the site and shifted the dead body to hospital for autopsy and later handed over it to the heirs after completing legal formalities.