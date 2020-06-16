UrduPoint.com
Woman Commits Suicide In Tharparkar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 04:06 PM

A poor widow committed suicide in a village Heera Chandio near Chachrro taluka here on Tuesday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :A poor widow committed suicide in a village Heera Chandio near Chachrro taluka here on Tuesday.

According to details 65 years old Matti w/o Aarab Khaskheli ended her life over poverty issue by jumping into a well. Police rushed to the site and shifted the dead body to hospital for autopsy and later handed over it to the heirs after completing legal formalities.

