Woman Commits Suicide In Tharparkar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 04:06 PM
MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :A poor widow committed suicide in a village Heera Chandio near Chachrro taluka here on Tuesday.
According to details 65 years old Matti w/o Aarab Khaskheli ended her life over poverty issue by jumping into a well. Police rushed to the site and shifted the dead body to hospital for autopsy and later handed over it to the heirs after completing legal formalities.