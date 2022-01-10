Woman commits suicide in the area of Dijkot police station

A young married woman committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Dijkot police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :A young married woman committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Dijkot police station.

Police spokesman said on Monday that Majeedan Bibi wife of Nadir Ali resident of Chak 257/R-B became dejected after quarreling with her in-laws over a domestic dispute and swallowed chemical.

As a result, she started feeling dilapidated condition and was rushed to a hospital where she expired.

The police handed over the body to her relatives after completing necessary formalities.