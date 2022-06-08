Woman commits suicide in the area of Lundianwala police station

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :A young woman has committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Lundianwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that Sakeena Bibi resident of Chak 629-JB became dejected after quarreling with her in-laws over a domestic dispute.

Over this issue, she swallowed poisonous pills and started dilapidated condition. She was rushed to Allied Hospital where she died.

The police handed over the body to her relatives after completing necessary formalities.