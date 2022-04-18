UrduPoint.com

Woman Commits Suicide On Unknown Reasons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2022 | 02:05 PM

LOWER CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) ::A married woman has committed suicide by jumping into River Chitral at village Bado Gaal, the official of Rescue1122 reported on Monday.

According to details, the wife of Wali Mohammad jumped in River Chitral the other day over an unknown reason.

The divers of Rescue1133 rushed to the spot and launched search operations from Mir Khani Darosh to Arandu.

However, the body of the deceased woman could not be found till the filling of this report, the official said.

