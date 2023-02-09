Woman commits suicide over domestic dispute

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :A married woman allegedly committed suicide by consuming black stone over domestic dispute here Thursday.

According to details, there was a tussle over a domestic issue between Zeeshan and his wife on which his wife consumed black stone.

The victim was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital but she couldn't survive.

Fateh Shah police handed over the body to the heirs after legal proceedings.