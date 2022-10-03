Woman commits suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station Faisalabad

A young woman committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station. Police spokesman said here that Rehana Bibi resident of Kabotranwala Chowk Chohar Majra was frustrated over domestic issues

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :A young woman committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station. Police spokesman said here that Rehana Bibi resident of Kabotranwala Chowk Chohar Majra was frustrated over domestic issues. On the day of the incident, she was so depressed and she ended her life by hanging herself in a room.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.