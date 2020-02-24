Woman commits suicide over domestic dispute in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :A young woman has committed suicide in Ghulam Muhammad Abad police area here on Monday.

Police spokesman said that Haleema wife of Mukhtar resident of Green Town became dejected over domestic dispute and swallowed toxic tablets. As a result, her condition become deteriorated and was rushed to Allied Hospital where she expired.