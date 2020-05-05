UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Commits Suicide Over Domestic Issue

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 04:10 PM

Woman commits suicide over domestic issue

A married woman committed suicide by jumping into a well on Tuesday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :A married woman committed suicide by jumping into a well on Tuesday. According to details 50 years old woman Makhni w/o Jalal Nohriyo ended her life over domestic issue in a village Israriyo of taluka Daahli of Tharparakar district.

Police rushed to the spot and pulled out her body from the well, later handed over it to the heirs after completing legal formalities.

Related Topics

Police Married Suicide Women From

Recent Stories

Austria coronavirus under control despite lockdown ..

2 minutes ago

Cyprus to prosecute 15 police in serial killing bl ..

3 minutes ago

KP Wildlife Dept seizes lion cub in Kohat

3 minutes ago

Caution essential for asthma patients due to coron ..

45 seconds ago

Palestinian Leader Approves Month-Long Extension o ..

46 seconds ago

Africa's Coronavirus Tally Tops 46,000 - WHO

48 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.