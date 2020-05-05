Woman commits suicide over domestic issue

A married woman committed suicide by jumping into a well on Tuesday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :A married woman committed suicide by jumping into a well on Tuesday. According to details 50 years old woman Makhni w/o Jalal Nohriyo ended her life over domestic issue in a village Israriyo of taluka Daahli of Tharparakar district.

Police rushed to the spot and pulled out her body from the well, later handed over it to the heirs after completing legal formalities.