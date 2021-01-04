Woman commits suicide over domestic issues

A young woman committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Chak Jhumra police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :A young woman committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

Police spokesman said on Monday that 26-year-old Rimsha Bibi left house of her husband Faqeer Muhammad over domestic dispute and was residing in her parents' house in Chak 293/R-B.

She was dejected over domestic issues due to which she committed suicide by hanging herself with a ceiling fan.

The police handed over the body to her relatives after completing necessary formalities.