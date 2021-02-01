UrduPoint.com
Woman Commits Suicide Over Family Issue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 07:30 PM

Woman commits suicide over family issue

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :A married woman committed suicide over a family dispute in kolhi Muhalla of Islamkot on Monday.

According to details 22-years old woman Kavita w/o Kaanji kolhi ended her life after hanging herself at home.

Police shifted the body to hospital for postmortem, later handed it over to the heirs after completing legal formalities.

