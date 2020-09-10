Woman commits suicide with minor daughter

A young mother committed suicide by jumping into well in village Manbai jo Tar of Tahseel Chhachhro of district Tharparkar on Thursday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :A young mother committed suicide by jumping into well in village Manbai jo Tar of Tahseel Chhachhro of district Tharparkar on Thursday. According to local police, 23 year old Shanti wife of Daru Bheel jumped down in the well while carrying her two year old daughter.

The police fished out the bodies and took them into custody while reason of the suicide could not be ascertained yet.