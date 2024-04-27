Open Menu

Woman Committed Suicide In Pindigheb

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Woman committed suicide in Pindigheb

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The domestic dispute drove a woman who contracted a love marriage with a man to hang herself to death over a domestic dispute in the Chief Chowk area of the Pindigheb town of Attock on Sunday, Police sources said.

Police sources, while quoting the family of the deceased, said that 24-year-old Hajra Bibi contracted love marriage some four years ago, but relations between the couple were not smooth. On Friday, after a brief exchange of hot words between the couple, the woman closed herself in a room, hanged herself to a ceiling fan, and committed suicide.

Later, the police shifted her body to the tehsil headquarters hospital in Indigheb, but due to the absence of a female doctor, her body was shifted to Fatehjang for an autopsy. The police registered a case and launched further investigation. 

APP/nsi/378

