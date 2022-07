SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Additional district & sessions judge Muhammad Rashid on Thursday handed down four-year imprisonment with a fine of Rs 20,000 to a woman involved in a drug smuggling case.

According to the prosecution, Kinza Bibi was smuggling hashish on March 22, 2022when Bhagtanwala police arrested her and recovered a huge quantity of contrabandfrom her possession.