Woman Crossing Railway Track Dies After Hit By Train

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2022 | 12:26 AM

Woman crossing railway track dies after hit by train

A young woman lost her life after she was hit by a passenger train while crossing the railway track near Autobahn road here on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :A young woman lost her life after she was hit by a passenger train while crossing the railway track near Autobahn road here on Monday.

The Hussainabad police informed that 25 years old Sadia Shaikh died on the spot.

The police told that she was a resident of Bengali Colony and was a teacher at a private school.

The dead body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital and after the medico legal formalities it was handed over for burial to the family.

