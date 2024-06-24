Woman Crushed By Speeding Dumper In Taxila
Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2024 | 11:27 PM
A woman was tragically killed by a speeding dumper driven recklessly by an unknown driver near Taleem Ul Quran High School on Faisal Shaheed Road in Taxila on Monday
WAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) A woman was tragically killed by a speeding dumper driven recklessly by an unknown driver near Taleem Ul Quran High school on Faisal Shaheed Road in Taxila on Monday.
Police sources reported that Sobia Peervan, a resident of Chachi Mohallah Wah, was riding with her husband, Muhammad Waseem, on his motorcycle when the speeding dumper struck them.
Sobia Peervan died instantly, while her husband sustained injuries.
Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to apprehend the driver.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'
All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..
SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..
AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar
NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education
Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges
All parties will have to come on one page for peace in Balochistan: Langove
Foreign diplomats tour Beirut airport after weapons claims
Governor for development of Agriculture, Livestock sectors
‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boost business activity in KPK: Ra ..
Murder suspect arrested after escaping from police custody
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Azm-e-Istehkam meant to reinvigorate ongoing implementation of revised National Action Plan: PM Offi ..9 minutes ago
-
Home Department for implementing Punjab prison reforms agenda29 minutes ago
-
All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense Minister56 minutes ago
-
SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1758 minutes ago
-
AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar1 hour ago
-
NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education1 hour ago
-
Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges1 hour ago
-
All parties will have to come on one page for peace in Balochistan: Langove1 hour ago
-
Governor for development of Agriculture, Livestock sectors1 hour ago
-
‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boost business activity in KPK: Rana1 hour ago
-
Murder suspect arrested after escaping from police custody1 hour ago
-
DC Matiari inspects indus river embankment near Hala1 hour ago