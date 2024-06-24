Woman crushed by speeding dumper in Taxila

A woman was tragically killed by a speeding dumper driven recklessly by an unknown driver near Taleem Ul Quran High School on Faisal Shaheed Road in Taxila on Monday

WAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) A woman was tragically killed by a speeding dumper driven recklessly by an unknown driver near Taleem Ul Quran High school on Faisal Shaheed Road in Taxila on Monday.

Police sources reported that Sobia Peervan, a resident of Chachi Mohallah Wah, was riding with her husband, Muhammad Waseem, on his motorcycle when the speeding dumper struck them.

Sobia Peervan died instantly, while her husband sustained injuries.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to apprehend the driver.

APP/ajq/378