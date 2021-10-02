Woman crushed death, another injured in road mishap

A woman was crushed to death while another sustained serious injuries in a collision between motorcycle and a passenger bus near Basti Waduwala at Jhugiwala road Jatoi, on Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :A woman was crushed to death while another sustained serious injuries in a collision between motorcycle and a passenger bus near Basti Waduwala at Jhugiwala road Jatoi, on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Bashir Ahmed (45) s/o Ghulam Rasool was going to market along with his relative 30-year-old Mumtaz Bibi w/o Khursheed on motorcycle when a speeding passenger bus collided with the motorcycle, resultantly, Khursheed Bibi died at the spot while Bashir sustained serious injuries.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body and the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. However, the police concerned have started the investigations into the incident.