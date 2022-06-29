UrduPoint.com

Woman Crushed To Death, Another Injured

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2022 | 12:00 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :A woman was crushed to death while another sustained injuries in a collision between two motorcycles near Qadara Nala near Alipur on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, two women Mansib Mai (60) and 45-year old Kaneez Mai w/o Ejaz were returning home from market on bike with Ejaz when a speeding motorcycle collided with them.

The women fell down on the road when a speeding tractor trolley hit them.

Resultantly, Mansib Mai died at the spot while Kaneez Mai sustained injuries.

Rescue officials shifted the body and injured to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Alipur, however, police concerned have started the investigations into the incident.

More Stories From Pakistan

