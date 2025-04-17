Open Menu

Woman Crushed To Death By Dumper

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2025 | 09:48 PM

Woman crushed to death by dumper

A woman was crushed to death by a speeding dumper on Badiana-Chowinda Road, here on Thursday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) A woman was crushed to death by a speeding dumper on Badiana-Chowinda Road, here on Thursday.

According to rescue spokesperson, 50-year-old Rehmat Bibi was crossing the road with her daughter when the dumper, filled with soil, crushed the woman, who died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to the local hospital.

