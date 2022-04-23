UrduPoint.com

Woman Crushed To Death By Train

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2022 | 02:34 PM

A woman, allegedly mentally retarded, was crushed to death by train some miles away from khanewal railway station on Saturday

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :A woman, allegedly mentally retarded, was crushed to death by train some miles away from khanewal railway station on Saturday.

According to Police,Khatoom bibi (67) resident of Khanewal city was crossing the railway track, all of a sudden a speeding train crushed her to death.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the dead body to nearby hospital.

