Woman crushed to death, daughter injured

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :A woman was crushed to death while her daughter sustained serious injuries in a mishap here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Naseem Bibi wife of Aslam was going to market along with her husband and daughter Fozia Bibi.

All of a sudden, the motorcycle slipped on the road when clothes of the women rolled in the tyre.

Resultantly, Naseem Bibi died at the spot while Fozia sustained serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body and injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.