Woman crushed to death in road mishap

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :A woman was crushed to death in a road mishap near Madina colony at Multan road on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 42-year-old Yasmin d/o Muhammad Rafiq resident of Village 515/EB was returning home from the market along with her husband on a motorcycle.

All of a sudden, she fell down from the motorcycle when a speeding trailer crushed her under its wheels.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body to a nearby hospital.

However, the local people staged a protest demonstration against illegal speed breakers and u-turns at Multan road and demanded concerned officers for removing these speed breakers and u-turns at the earliest in order to prevent road mishaps.