Woman Crushed To Death In Road Mishap In Multan

Mon 04th November 2019 | 03:30 PM

A woman was crushed to death as two motorcycles collided near Suraj Miani VIP colony here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) : A woman was crushed to death as two motorcycles collided near Suraj Miani VIP colony here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Naseem Mai (40) w/o Shakeel was travelling with her husband on a motorbike when it collided with another two-wheeler due to over-speed.

Consquently,Naseem fell down from the bike when a speeding tractor trolley ran over her.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital.

Police started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

