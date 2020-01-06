Woman crushed to death, seven injured in Khanewal

A woman was crushed to death while seven others sustained injuries in a collision between mini van and car here on Monday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :A woman was crushed to death while seven others sustained injuries in a collision between mini van and car here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a mini van was on the way to Khanewal from Kabirwala when a speeding car collided with the van near 5-Kasi morr near Kabirwala.

Resultantly, a woman was died at the spot and seven others sustained serious injuries.

The rescue officials shifted the body and injured to Civil Hospital, however, police concerned have started the investigations into the incident.