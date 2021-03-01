Woman crushed to death, three injured

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :A woman was crushed to death while her husband and two kids sustained minor injuries in a collision between motorcycle and trailers near Khanewal Toll Plaza on Monday.

According to police sources, a family of four persons was going to Kasowal on mtorocycle from Khanewal when a speeding trailer collided with the motorcycle near Toll Plaza.

Resultantly, the woman Sobia died at the spot while her husband and two minor kids received minor injuries.

Rescue 1122 officials provided first aid to injured and shifted the body to the Hospital, however, the police concerned have started the investigations into the incident.