UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Crushed To Death, Three Injured

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Woman crushed to death, three injured

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :A woman was crushed to death while her husband and two kids sustained minor injuries in a collision between motorcycle and trailers near Khanewal Toll Plaza on Monday.

According to police sources, a family of four persons was going to Kasowal on mtorocycle from Khanewal when a speeding trailer collided with the motorcycle near Toll Plaza.

Resultantly, the woman Sobia died at the spot while her husband and two minor kids received minor injuries.

Rescue 1122 officials provided first aid to injured and shifted the body to the Hospital, however, the police concerned have started the investigations into the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Police Died Khanewal Rescue 1122 Women Family From

Recent Stories

A mesmerizing dance performance by the dance exper ..

9 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 12 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Tourism intensifies efforts to promote city ..

27 minutes ago

UAE’s leadership prioritises reading: Zaki Nusse ..

42 minutes ago

Chief Of Air Staff Farewell Calls On Chief Of The ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Government volunteers bring relief to famili ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.