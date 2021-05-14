UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Crushed To Death, Three Others Injured In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Woman crushed to death, three others injured in road mishap

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :A woman was crushed to death while three others sustained injuries in a collision between three motorcycles here at 8-Kasi Multan road on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Zaffar resident of Basti Allabad was going to meet his relatives alongwith his wife Naseem Zaffar on motorcycle.

All of a sudden, a speeding motorcycle collided with another motorcycle near 8-Kasi.

In the meantime, another motorcycle rammed into both motorcycle due to over speeding. Resultantly, Naseem Zaffar died at the spot while Muhammad Zaffar and other two motorcyclists Muhammad Shahzad and Shahzad Ali sustained serious injuries.

Rescue officials shifted the body and injured to the hospital.

Related Topics

Multan Injured Road Died Wife Rescue 1122 Women All

Recent Stories

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

23 minutes ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

52 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural land ..

3 hours ago

Fireworks light up Yas Island in celebration of Ei ..

4 hours ago

Free entry to Sharjah museums on International Mus ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.