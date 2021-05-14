Woman crushed to death, three others injured in road mishap

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :A woman was crushed to death while three others sustained injuries in a collision between three motorcycles here at 8-Kasi Multan road on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Zaffar resident of Basti Allabad was going to meet his relatives alongwith his wife Naseem Zaffar on motorcycle.

All of a sudden, a speeding motorcycle collided with another motorcycle near 8-Kasi.

In the meantime, another motorcycle rammed into both motorcycle due to over speeding. Resultantly, Naseem Zaffar died at the spot while Muhammad Zaffar and other two motorcyclists Muhammad Shahzad and Shahzad Ali sustained serious injuries.

Rescue officials shifted the body and injured to the hospital.