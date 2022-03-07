UrduPoint.com

Woman Crushed To Death, Two Injured In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2022 | 06:41 PM

A woman was crushed to death while another two sustained injuries in a collision between two motorcycles at Chowk Jamal road near Kachi Pakki on Monday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :A woman was crushed to death while another two sustained injuries in a collision between two motorcycles at Chowk Jamal road near Kachi Pakki on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Mureed Ahmed was returning home along with two his family members Zubaida Bibi and Sajida Bibi on motorcycle from market when a speeding motorcycle collided with their motorcycle head-on near Kachi Pakki.

As result, Zubaida Bibi died at the spot while the other two sustained serious injuries. Rescue officials shifted to body and injured to District Headquarters Hospital Khanewal, however, the police have started the investigations into the incident.

>