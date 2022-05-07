Woman crushed to death, two injured in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :A woman was crushed to death while another two including a woman sustained serious injuries in a collision between a motorcycle and a speeding car near Chatta Meel stop Burewala on Saturday.

According Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Hassan resident of Kot Sadaat was returning home on motorcycle along with two women of his family Kalsoom Bibi w/o Naseer Ahmed and Norran Bibi.

All of a sudden, a speeding car collided with the motorcycle near Chatta Meel. Resultantly, they sustained serious injuries and shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Burewala by Rescue 1122.

One injured Kalsoom Bibi was referred to Nisthar Hospital Multan due to critical condition but she succumbed to injuries on the way to Multan.

Police concerned have started the investigations into the incident, however, the driver of the car managed to escape from the scene.