Woman crushed to death under train

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :A woman was crushed to death under a train near the 100-feet road, here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, a woman named Sakina Bibi was crossing the railway line when she met a mishap.

Rescue 1122 staff rushed to the site. After tracing her identity, Rescue1122 handed over the dead heirs.

However, local police is investigating the incident.