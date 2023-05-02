Woman Crushed To Death Under Train
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2023 | 10:48 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :A woman was crushed to death under a train near the 100-feet road, here on Monday.
According to Rescue 1122, a woman named Sakina Bibi was crossing the railway line when she met a mishap.
Rescue 1122 staff rushed to the site. After tracing her identity, Rescue1122 handed over the dead heirs.
However, local police is investigating the incident.