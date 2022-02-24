UrduPoint.com

Woman Crushes Under Trailer To Death In Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 02:34 PM

A woman was crushed under trailer to death after felling down from motorcycle in Rohilanwali area on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :A woman was crushed under trailer to death after felling down from motorcycle in Rohilanwali area on Thursday.

According to Rescue officials, motorcyclists were going somewhere when a speeding trailer hit them and a woman fell down and crushed under trailer and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 along with police shifted the body to rural health center Rohilanwali.

The woman was identified as 28 years old Ammara bibi w/o Abdul Khaliq resident of Basti Mahra.

Rohilanwali police registered the case and started interrogation into the incident.

Further Probe was underway.

