Woman, Daughter Allegedly Raped By Rikshaw Driver Near LDA Avenue

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) Mon 23rd August 2021 | 01:54 PM

Police say a suspect has been arrested and raids are being conducted to bring the second one to justice over charges of raping a 35-year old woman and her daughter.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2021) In another horrific incident, a rickshaw driver and his accomplice allegedly raped a woman and her 15-year old daughter near LDA Avenue on Sunday night.

The victim was identified as 35-year old Irshad Bibi who had arrived in Lahore late night from Vehari along with her 15-year old daughter.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and directed the police to immediately arrest the culprits.

The incident taken place a week after Ayesha Akam’s incident sexual harassment came to the limelight.

She said that they landed at Thokhar Niaz Baig from a bus at around 10 pm and were on her way to see a relative in Cantonment area.

They said that the driver drove them to LDA Avenue in the darkness instead of Cantt, raped them along with his accomplices. A private car stopped there to inquire about the situation and the victims cried for help. Meanwhile, the culprits left their rikshaw on the spot and ran away.

According to Inspector General of Police, a suspect was arrested while raids were being conducted to arrest the second one.

