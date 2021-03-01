Woman, daughter die as roof collapses in Hangu

A woman and her daughter were killed when roof of their dilapidated house collapsed in Darsamand Bazakhel area of Thall tehsil in Hangu district on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :A woman and her daughter were killed when roof of their dilapidated house collapsed in Darsamand Bazakhel area of Thall tehsil in Hangu district on Monday.

Local police and Rescue 1122 said, a woman, her daughter died on the spot and other three got injured in Thall tehsil.

The officials of Rescue 1122 shifted the dead and injured to hospital where condition of the injured was stated to be out of danger.