Woman, Daughter Injured In Wall Collapse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Woman, daughter injured in wall collapse

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) A woman with her 9-year old daughter were injured critically when a wall of a scrapyard collapsed on them in Shujabad.

The injured were identified as middle-aged Shakeela Bibi and her minor daughter Maryam, said the rescuers.

The victims were sitting along the scrapyard wall near their home. They were shifted to Civil Hospital Shujabad for emergency treatment.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Rescue 1122 said a fire erupting on an electric pole, situated near Ghalla (grain) market during heavy downpour, was extinguished. The fire damaged power meters installed on the pole, he added.

