UrduPoint.com

Woman, Daughter Killed By Firing Of Unknown Outlaws

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Woman, daughter killed by firing of unknown outlaws

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :A woman and her minor daughter were killed by firing of unknown outlaws in the limits of Makhdoom Rasheed police station on Friday.

According to police sources, the woman identified as 23-year-old Sana was sleeping along with her minor daughter Robab on the roof of her house in the garden town area when unidentified assailants opened fire on them, killing them on the spot.

Upon receiving information, SP Saddar division and DSP Makhdoom Rasheed Circle reached the spot, however, the suspects had managed to flee.

The bodies were shifted to Nishtar Hospital for autopsy while police started legal action into the incident.

SHO Makhdoom Rasheed police station said that the blind murder case would be traced and culprits would soon be brought to justice.

