Open Menu

Woman, Daughter Killed In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 09:55 PM

Woman, daughter killed in road accident

A woman and her daughter were killed while her son sustained critical injuries in an accident between a motorbike and a truck near District and Sessions Court in Kotri, Jamshoro district, on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) A woman and her daughter were killed while her son sustained critical injuries in an accident between a motorbike and a truck near District and Sessions Court in Kotri, Jamshoro district, on Monday.

According to the police, Zareena Khoso (40), Ajeebad Khoso (20) and Qurban Khoso (25) were riding on the motorbike which was hit by the truck.

The dead bodies and injured were shifted to taluka hospital in Kotri.

The family lived in a village near Jamshoro Power House.

The police impounded the truck and arrested the driver.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Police Driver Jamshoro Kotri Women Family Court

Recent Stories

LCCI applauds SBP for reducing policy rate to 20.5 ..

LCCI applauds SBP for reducing policy rate to 20.5%

8 minutes ago
 No rule's violation in chairing of Senate session ..

No rule's violation in chairing of Senate session by presiding officer on June 7 ..

10 minutes ago
 Hot weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

Hot weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

10 minutes ago
 IHC issues written order in missing poet recovery ..

IHC issues written order in missing poet recovery case

10 minutes ago
 LHC grants bail to lawyer convicted of misbehaving ..

LHC grants bail to lawyer convicted of misbehaving with judge

19 minutes ago
 People friendly entertainment projects to be initi ..

People friendly entertainment projects to be initiated for residents of Islamaba ..

19 minutes ago
Major chunk to be allocated for upgradation of 20 ..

Major chunk to be allocated for upgradation of 20 sewerage, water supply lines ..

19 minutes ago
 CPO visits Dolphin Headquarters

CPO visits Dolphin Headquarters

19 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews proposals to regularise commercial ..

Meeting reviews proposals to regularise commercial use of agricultural land

19 minutes ago
 U.S. and Pakistan Shape the Future of Higher Educa ..

U.S. and Pakistan Shape the Future of Higher Education

42 minutes ago
 Govt implementing measures to control iron smuggli ..

Govt implementing measures to control iron smuggling on border areas: Minister

21 minutes ago
 12 farmers booked over putting forest area on fire

12 farmers booked over putting forest area on fire

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan