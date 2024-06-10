Woman, Daughter Killed In Road Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 09:55 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) A woman and her daughter were killed while her son sustained critical injuries in an accident between a motorbike and a truck near District and Sessions Court in Kotri, Jamshoro district, on Monday.
According to the police, Zareena Khoso (40), Ajeebad Khoso (20) and Qurban Khoso (25) were riding on the motorbike which was hit by the truck.
The dead bodies and injured were shifted to taluka hospital in Kotri.
The family lived in a village near Jamshoro Power House.
