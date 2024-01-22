Woman, daughter killed; two injured in accident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) A woman and her daughter crushed to death while another two members of the family sustained injuries when a speeding truck collided with a motorcycle near Multan Kidney centre on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a four-member family resident of Kayanpur was heading towards the city area on a motorcycle when a speeding truck overturned on the motorcycle after getting out of control due to tyre brust near Multan Kidney Centre.

Resultanlty, a girl Sadia d/o Abdul Jabbar and her mother Sajida (40) died on the spot while two others including the head of the family Abdul Jabbar s/o Abdul Satar sustained serious injuries.

The rescue officials reached the spot and recovered the bodies from the site and also shifted the injured to Nishtar Hospital, however, the bodies have been handed over to the heirs, rescue sources added.