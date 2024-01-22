Woman, Daughter Killed; Two Injured In Accident
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2024 | 05:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) A woman and her daughter crushed to death while another two members of the family sustained injuries when a speeding truck collided with a motorcycle near Multan Kidney centre on Monday.
According to Rescue 1122 sources, a four-member family resident of Kayanpur was heading towards the city area on a motorcycle when a speeding truck overturned on the motorcycle after getting out of control due to tyre brust near Multan Kidney Centre.
Resultanlty, a girl Sadia d/o Abdul Jabbar and her mother Sajida (40) died on the spot while two others including the head of the family Abdul Jabbar s/o Abdul Satar sustained serious injuries.
The rescue officials reached the spot and recovered the bodies from the site and also shifted the injured to Nishtar Hospital, however, the bodies have been handed over to the heirs, rescue sources added.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman
Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..
Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR
Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..
Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..
Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LRH carries out free cornea transplant of 20 patients in two months5 minutes ago
-
Police crackdown against underage drivers continues, 53 FIRs lodged5 minutes ago
-
MQM-P organises election rally at Bagh-i-Jinnah15 minutes ago
-
Three members dacoit gang busted15 minutes ago
-
Pak envoy to Australia meets Squadron Leader RAAF (retd)25 minutes ago
-
Sial for strict action against violations of ECP code of conduct25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosque33 minutes ago
-
Pakistan slams construction of ‘Ram Temple’ on Babri Mosque’s site35 minutes ago
-
Five gamblers arrested35 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday39 minutes ago
-
International Day of Education to be marked on Jan 2445 minutes ago
-
Institutions taking measures on threat alert, elections to be held on time, says Solangi45 minutes ago