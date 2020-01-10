UrduPoint.com
Woman, Daughter Killed, Two Injured In CNG Cylinder Blast

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 12:22 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :A woman along with her daughter were killed and two other persons got critically wounded when a cylinder exploded in a CNG filling station in the vicinity of Khazana police station at Charsadda Road on Friday.

According to Police, the incident took place at Admore CNG station where the cylinder of a car exploded during filling. As a result a woman and her daughter were killed while two others got critically injured.

The Resue-1122 team shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital. The car was totally destroyed in the blast.

