Woman, Daughter Rape Case Accused Arrested: CCPO

Mon 23rd August 2021 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar Monday said that two persons allegedly involved in gang-rape of a women and her daughter had been arrested.

Addressing a press conference here at his office, he said that soon after receiving information of the incident, a Chung police team reached the spot and collected evidence, which helped in tracing the accused.

He said that it was a challenging case, but the Lahore police arrested the accused in minimum possible time. He said the accused had been identified as Umer Farooq and Mansab, while the former was found to be a habitual criminal, who had earlier been booked in two cases in Okara and Nawab Town police stations.

The CCPO said that the woman and her daughter had reached Lahore on Sunday night at a bus terminal from Vehari, and they had hired a rickshaw to travel to their relatives in Cantt area. However, the rickshaw driver, along with his accomplice, took them to Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Avenue area and raped the woman and her daughter.

He said the Chung police team deserved appreciation for timely action and arrest of culprits, adding that the case would be taken to its logical end and justice would be ensured at every cost.

