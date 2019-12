(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :The police found the body of a woman hanging on a tree here on Saturday.

According to Qadirpur Raan, the woman was identified as Kalsoom Bibi, 35, of Chah Ghouswala.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.