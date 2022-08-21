UrduPoint.com

Woman Delivers Baby At Rescue 1122 Ambulance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2022 | 06:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :A woman in a flood-affected area of Daraban Tehsil gave birth to a baby inside an ambulance of Rescue 1122 after she was shifted in a rescue boat.

Rescue 1122 spokesman Izaz Mehmood told APP that our disaster teams were busy shifting people and their belongings to safe places in the flood-stricken village of Kharwar at Daraban Tehsil, when a pregnant woman started experiencing severe labour pain.

She was shifted to the rescue 1122 ambulance in mutual consensus of the woman's heirs, where the rescue medical technicians guided and delivered a healthy baby.

He added the rescuers also recite Azan in the newborn's ears. He said both mother and the baby were in good condition and they were shifted to a hospital.

Replying to a question, Izaz Mahmood said that rescue ambulances were also equipped with delivery kits and other necessary medicines to deal with such emergencies.

He also said the district emergency service Rescue 1122 was engaged in relief and rescue operations under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Kamal Shah and it rescued over 410 stranded people with help of boats at flood-affected areas of the district over the last four days.

He said that five rescue teams had been engaged in various rain and flood affected areas including Proval Tehsil, Jok Machi village, Bharki and Johk Jandeer, Daraban Teshsil, Kahawar village, in Kulachi Tehsil Kot Waleed, Kot Attal Sharif and certain places at Tehsil Dera.

The rescue teams pumped out rainwater from streets and houses and were engaged in shifting people to safe places.

