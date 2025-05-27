Open Menu

Woman Delivers Baby In Rescue 1122 Ambulance

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Woman delivers baby in Rescue 1122 ambulance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) A team of Rescue 1122 medical emergency professionals helped a pregnant lady

while the ambulance was on way to the hospital here Tuesday, dealing a complicated medical

emergency in a thorough professional manner, saving the life of the mother and the baby.

The Rescue 1122 spokesman said that they received a call for help from Chungi No 6, Bosan Road,

seeking assistance for a pregnant lady for delivery that was not going well.

Rescuers quickly reached the spot and took the lady to the hospital.

However, on the way

the mother’s condition started becoming serious. The rescuers, however, provided her expert care

and helped her deliver the baby safely in the ambulance.

Both the mother and the baby were safe and healthy.

The spokesperson said that the skilled and dedicated team of Rescue 1122 did a great job in

saving the lives of the mother and the baby, adding that their quick response and good medical

care made all the difference.

