Woman Delivers Baby In Rescue 1122 Ambulance
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2025 | 03:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) A team of Rescue 1122 medical emergency professionals helped a pregnant lady
while the ambulance was on way to the hospital here Tuesday, dealing a complicated medical
emergency in a thorough professional manner, saving the life of the mother and the baby.
The Rescue 1122 spokesman said that they received a call for help from Chungi No 6, Bosan Road,
seeking assistance for a pregnant lady for delivery that was not going well.
Rescuers quickly reached the spot and took the lady to the hospital.
However, on the way
the mother’s condition started becoming serious. The rescuers, however, provided her expert care
and helped her deliver the baby safely in the ambulance.
Both the mother and the baby were safe and healthy.
The spokesperson said that the skilled and dedicated team of Rescue 1122 did a great job in
saving the lives of the mother and the baby, adding that their quick response and good medical
care made all the difference.
Recent Stories
Realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & Service Store at Dolmen Mall La ..
Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Gaming Experience
Vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect Everyday Smartphone
ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year contract for two jack-up rigs
5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines
UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure, digital government framework ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025
3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor
Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 homes at Waldorf Astoria Residenc ..
Man detained after car crashes into people following Liverpool parade
Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Met office predicts very hot weather for Sindh59 seconds ago
-
PA Speaker grieves of death of ex-Governor Kamaluddin Azfar1 minute ago
-
Three arrested, weapons recovered1 minute ago
-
Police arrest drug peddler, recover liquor1 minute ago
-
Youm-e-Takbir to be celebrated with full enthusiasm tomorrow1 minute ago
-
Woman delivers baby in Rescue 1122 ambulance1 minute ago
-
Seminar organized to pay tributes to Pak armed forces for success in Operation "Bunyaan Marsoos "1 minute ago
-
Meeting held to review arrangements for Eidul Azha in Dera1 minute ago
-
DC, DPO monitor anti-polio campaign in various UCs in Tank1 minute ago
-
Three booked over power theft11 minutes ago
-
Trials for Inter-district Badminton tournament held11 minutes ago
-
Distt Admin conducts crackdown on food outlets, medical labs11 minutes ago