Woman deprived of cash, jewellery at gun point

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :A woman was deprived of cash, jewellery and mobile phone at gun point by two unidentified armed robbers in premises of Bahauddin Zakariya police station here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, a professor of Government Elementary College Rifat Iqbal w/o Principal Nusrat islam school Ahmed Farooq Khalid was returning home from college on a rickshaw when two unidentified armed motorcyclists intercepted her in premises of Bahauddin Zakariya police station.

They held her hostage at gun point and snatched cash Rs 20,000, gold ornaments, mobile phone,documents from her and escaped.

Police have started the investigations into the incident.