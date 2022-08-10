UrduPoint.com

Woman Deprived Of Cash, Jewellery At Gun Point

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Woman deprived of cash, jewellery at gun point

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :A woman was deprived of cash, jewellery and mobile phone at gun point by two unidentified armed robbers in premises of Bahauddin Zakariya police station here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, a professor of Government Elementary College Rifat Iqbal w/o Principal Nusrat islam school Ahmed Farooq Khalid was returning home from college on a rickshaw when two unidentified armed motorcyclists intercepted her in premises of Bahauddin Zakariya police station.

They held her hostage at gun point and snatched cash Rs 20,000, gold ornaments, mobile phone,documents from her and escaped.

Police have started the investigations into the incident.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Women Gold From Government

Recent Stories

TECNO brings exciting gifts for fans with #CAMONSU ..

TECNO brings exciting gifts for fans with #CAMONSUMMER

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2022

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th August 2022

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

1 day ago
 FBI joins probe into possible link among killings ..

FBI joins probe into possible link among killings in New Mexico of 4 Muslims, in ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.