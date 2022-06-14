Woman deprived of cash Rs 3 lakh, gold ornaments during dacoity

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :A woman was deprived of Rs 300,000 and gold ornaments at Chah Bazowala, in limits of Khangarh police station.

In an application submitted with Khangrah police, a local citizen Muhammad Arshid maintained that some two unknown dacoits entered into house of his sister who used to live with her kids.

They made the family hostage at gun point and snatched Rs 300,000 and gold ornaments.The husband of the woman was at work in Karachi, said Muhammad Arshad.

The police was investigating the incident.

Further probe was underway.