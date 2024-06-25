Woman die, five injured in Abbottabad road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) A woman was killed while five others injured when a jeep fell into a deep gorge in Abbottabad on Tuesday.

Local police said the incident occurred near Ziarat Masoom, an area of Changla Galli where a jeep carrying six people fell into a gorge.

Soon after the incidents locals and Rescue workers retrieved the dead and injured from the wreckage of the jeep and shifted them to hospital.

The hospital sources said the condition of three of the injured was critical.

APP/vak