Woman Die In Accident In Khanewal

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2022 | 04:25 PM

A woman was killed and two other persons got injured in a traffic accident occurred here on Jhang-Kabirwala road, rescuer said

According to details, Parveen Mai w/o Ishfaq Muhammad succumbed to injuries on the spot, while Ghafoor Ahmed s/o Din Muhammad and Imtiaz s/o Zulfiqar, residents of Faisalabad got seriously injured.

Both of the injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kabirwala after first aid.

Search for heirs of the deceased and wounded persons was underway till filing of this report.

More Stories From Pakistan

