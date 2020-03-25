Woman died as house collapses in Bajaur

A woman died as roof of a house caved in at Bagal area of Salarzai Tehsil area here on Wednesday

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :A woman died as roof of a house caved in at Bagal area of Salarzai Tehsil area here on Wednesday.

According to local officials, wife of Azizur Rehman was critically injured when roof of her dilapidated house collapsed.

Soon after the incident local people rushed to the site and retrieved ill-fated woman from rubble in critical condition.

She was taken to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Khaar for medical treatment but she could not succumb to injuries. Meanwhile, two more houses collapsed due to heavy rains in two different localities of the district. However no loss of life was reported as a result of those incidents.