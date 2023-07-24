Woman died, husband injured in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :A woman died while her husband sustained injuries when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle on National Highway near Sherani area of Zhob district on Monday.

According to Levies sources, the victim along with his wife was on his way to somewhere on a motorbike when a speeding truck hit them.

As a result, the husband received injuries and his wife died on the spot.

The body and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where the injured treatment was started.

The identity of both victims could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force has registered a case. Further probe was underway.