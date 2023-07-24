Open Menu

Woman Died, Husband Injured In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 24, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Woman died, husband injured in road accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :A woman died while her husband sustained injuries when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle on National Highway near Sherani area of Zhob district on Monday.

According to Levies sources, the victim along with his wife was on his way to somewhere on a motorbike when a speeding truck hit them.

As a result, the husband received injuries and his wife died on the spot.

The body and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where the injured treatment was started.

The identity of both victims could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force has registered a case. Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Injured Died Wife Zhob Women

Recent Stories

Janhvi Kapoor expresses gratitude to fans after Ba ..

Janhvi Kapoor expresses gratitude to fans after Bawaal's success with Varun Dhaw ..

11 minutes ago
 Goodbye to blue bird  as Elon Musk, Twitter CEO u ..

Goodbye to blue bird  as Elon Musk, Twitter CEO unveil 'X' Logo

22 minutes ago
 Emirati talent comprise 81% of participants at the ..

Emirati talent comprise 81% of participants at the 2023 Startup Dojo youth incub ..

28 minutes ago
 Ajman witnesses 14% surge in new commercial licenc ..

Ajman witnesses 14% surge in new commercial licences in H1 2023

28 minutes ago
 No power hike for consumers using upto200 units, s ..

No power hike for consumers using upto200 units, says PM

40 minutes ago
 RTA opens surface junction under Falcon Interchang ..

RTA opens surface junction under Falcon Interchange Improvement Project

43 minutes ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives The Regent o ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives The Regent of Pahang

43 minutes ago
 Souq Al Jubail 8th Annual Dates Festival extended ..

Souq Al Jubail 8th Annual Dates Festival extended until September 2023

58 minutes ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank&#039;s net profit increased b ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank&#039;s net profit increased by 37% in the 1st half of 2023

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs appointment of 45 people wit ..

Sharjah Ruler directs appointment of 45 people with special needs

1 hour ago
 Pakistan signs framework agreement with Azerbaijan ..

Pakistan signs framework agreement with Azerbaijan for LNG procurement on flexib ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Suspends the Status of the S ..

OIC Secretary-General Suspends the Status of the Special Envoy of the Kingdom of ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan